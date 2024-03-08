Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $259.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

