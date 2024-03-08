eCash Trading Up 76.6% Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $123.17 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 76.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,922.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.67 or 0.00643011 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00054646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00162809 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,656,448,423,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,656,467,173,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

