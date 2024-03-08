EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EchoStar in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $13.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.68. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($7.50). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EchoStar will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 59.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

