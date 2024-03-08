Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Citigroup

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ECVT opened at $9.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00.
Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.
