Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Citigroup

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ecovyst Price Performance

ECVT opened at $9.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecovyst

About Ecovyst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.