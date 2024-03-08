Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $24,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

