Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,997,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 698,748 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.66% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $276,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 6.2 %

EW opened at $93.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $622,163.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,236.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,967 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,350 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

