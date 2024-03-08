Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESTC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.26.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $106.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.13 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

