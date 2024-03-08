Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,937 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.89% of Emeren Group worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,291,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 152,361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 109.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 74.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Emeren Group Stock Up 7.9 %

SOL opened at $2.18 on Friday. Emeren Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $131.28 million, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOL. StockNews.com downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOL

Insider Transactions at Emeren Group

In related news, Chairman Shah Capital Management acquired 252,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $605,292.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 18,295,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,908,751.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Profile

(Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.