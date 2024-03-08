Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.44), reports. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.63 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 72.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Emergent BioSolutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EBS opened at $2.77 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 152,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 453,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 153,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 44.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 482,632 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 218.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

