Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $110.27 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,225,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,083,082,000 after buying an additional 136,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

