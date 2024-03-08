Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,271 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,515,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

