Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$53.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. In other news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE:ENB opened at C$48.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.75 and a 1 year high of C$54.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.67.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.8072576 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.915 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.87%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

