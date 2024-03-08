Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Enhabit updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.430 EPS.

Enhabit Trading Up 22.1 %

Shares of EHAB opened at $9.60 on Friday. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 1,066.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EHAB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

