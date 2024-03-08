Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) versus Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Financial Analysis

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) and Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Entrada Therapeutics and Abcam, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrada Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entrada Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.93%. Given Entrada Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Entrada Therapeutics is more favorable than Abcam.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$94.62 million ($0.76) -16.55 Abcam N/A N/A N/A C$0.17 130.73

This table compares Entrada Therapeutics and Abcam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Entrada Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abcam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Entrada Therapeutics and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrada Therapeutics N/A -9.72% -5.10% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize ENTR-701. The company was formerly known as CycloPorters, Inc. and changed its name to Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2017. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. It serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It sells its products online. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. As of December 6, 2023, Abcam plc operates as a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.

