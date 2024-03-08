Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 754,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE ENZ opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enzo Biochem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

