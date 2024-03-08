Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 754,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Enzo Biochem Price Performance
NYSE ENZ opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.74.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enzo Biochem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENZ
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enzo Biochem
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.