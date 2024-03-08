Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Guggenheim

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EOSE. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.08.

EOSE opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921,431 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,586 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,424,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,420,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,682 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

