Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Guggenheim

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EOSE. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.08.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 3.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921,431 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,586 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,424,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,420,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,682 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
