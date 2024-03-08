Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $24,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $906.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $914.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $838.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $790.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

