Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.39% of Equinix worth $263,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,659.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $906.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $838.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $790.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

