Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.47. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.89.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$63.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$55.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$47.07 and a 1 year high of C$64.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

