Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,551.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 708,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 665,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. 158,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

