Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 620 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.