Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of STM opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

