Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $226,000 Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Innospec by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,210,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innospec by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $125.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Insider Activity at Innospec

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $314,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $314,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $228,881.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $610,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,959. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innospec Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.