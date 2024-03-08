Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock

TDW opened at $79.69 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to repurchase $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,462,747.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock worth $3,716,739 in the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

