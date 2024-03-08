Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 13D Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,681,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

NYSE:ABG opened at $210.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

