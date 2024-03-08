Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,049,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.77.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.