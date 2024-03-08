Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 5,926 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $8,836,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,514,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 757,125 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,269,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 677,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TDS opened at $15.53 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -14.65%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.