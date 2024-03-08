EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EVgo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.19.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.50.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,852 shares of company stock worth $229,525 over the last ninety days. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 689.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

