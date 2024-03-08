Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,486 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Exelon worth $29,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Trading Up 0.4 %

Exelon stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

