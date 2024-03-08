Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $146.46 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $166.28. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,182 shares of company stock worth $5,564,769. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

