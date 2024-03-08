Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,335.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,245.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,064.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $650.00 and a 12-month high of $1,336.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

