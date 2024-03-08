Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FIHL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIHL

Fidelis Insurance Stock Down 0.1 %

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $17.81 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.