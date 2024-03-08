Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $157.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

