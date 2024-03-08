Financial Analysis: H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Axonics and H-CYTE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 8 5 0 2.38 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axonics currently has a consensus target price of $70.73, indicating a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Axonics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axonics is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

99.0% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Axonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Axonics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -1.66% -1.00% -0.90% H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axonics and H-CYTE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $366.38 million 9.39 -$6.09 million ($0.13) -518.77 H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics.

Summary

Axonics beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

