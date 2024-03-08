Financial Comparison: Nextracker (NXT) & Its Peers

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nextracker to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Nextracker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Nextracker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextracker and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $1.90 billion $1.14 million 31.70 Nextracker Competitors $5.52 billion $420.47 million 20.26

Analyst Ratings

Nextracker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nextracker. Nextracker is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nextracker and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 1 19 0 2.95 Nextracker Competitors 76 627 715 22 2.47

Nextracker presently has a consensus target price of $55.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.21%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 11.29%. Given Nextracker’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nextracker has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Nextracker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker 4.48% -5.98% 10.11% Nextracker Competitors -208.81% -20.33% -13.25%

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides monitoring and control software solutions including TrueCapture, a solar boosting power plant, which boost plant performance by correcting for shading and diffuse light conditions; and NX Navigator, a mitigating extreme weather risk navigator which helps to maintain optimum tracker equipment health and availability. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.