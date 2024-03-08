Financial Review: Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) versus Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC)

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Viper Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy 24.17% 8.29% 6.24% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy $827.70 million 7.48 $200.09 million $2.70 12.96 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares Viper Energy and Sanchez Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Viper Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sanchez Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Viper Energy has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Viper Energy and Sanchez Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy currently has a consensus price target of $37.58, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%.

Summary

Viper Energy beats Sanchez Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc. owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc. in November 2023. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About Sanchez Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

