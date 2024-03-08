First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.99 on Friday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,946,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,359,000 after purchasing an additional 171,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,075 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Horizon by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 10,162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Horizon by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,641,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,526,000 after acquiring an additional 883,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First Horizon by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,898,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.