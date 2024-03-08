First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,004,631 shares of company stock valued at $32,260,041 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.