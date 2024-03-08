First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FM. National Bankshares raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.03.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
