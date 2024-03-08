First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Position Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,318 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $160.35 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average of $157.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,640. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.71.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

