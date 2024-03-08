First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.30

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 74775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.23.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
