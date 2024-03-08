First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.30

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 74775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.23.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 513,285 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.