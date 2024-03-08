Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BDL stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

