Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

