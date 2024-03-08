Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLNC. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $681,508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,849 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluence Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after purchasing an additional 226,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

