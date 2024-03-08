Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Hits New 52-Week High at $221.79

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $221.79 and last traded at $221.76, with a volume of 85143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.99.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16,914.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

