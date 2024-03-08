Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Williams Trading restated a sell rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.45. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

