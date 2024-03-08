Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 207,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 62,130 shares.The stock last traded at $44.63 and had previously closed at $44.40.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $972.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

