Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases 272 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 247,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.51. 683,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,180. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.