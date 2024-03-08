Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Shares Down 5.1%

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 663,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,273,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
FUSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,177,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
