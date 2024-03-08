Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GRMN. Barrington Research raised their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.50.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $141.47 on Tuesday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $141.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.44.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,571 shares of company stock worth $5,624,144. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after buying an additional 125,812 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

